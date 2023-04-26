Videos

Man with gun enters Bengal classroom

On April 26, a gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom at a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, allegedly threatening to kill them, but was overpowered by police. "The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was holding an administrative meeting in Kolkata at the time, came out to compliment the police for averting what is being seen as a potential school hostage crisis.