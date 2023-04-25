Videos

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt on corruption in poll-bound K'taka

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been “looted” from the state. She also expressed confidence about Congress coming to power after May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and taking the state on the path of development. “What is most sad is the 40 per cent government commission that was there in the state looted you. They looted you without any shame,” Vadra said while targeting the ruling BJP in the state. AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Minister H C Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present. Commenting on the Amul versus Nandini row, Vadra said, Congress will strengthen Karnataka’s ‘Nandini’ brand, and no cooperative will come from outside.