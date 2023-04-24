Videos

AIADMK's Pulakeshinagar candidate withdraws

AIADMK candidate on April 24 withdrew his nomination from the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The party accepted BJP's request and accepted to withdraw from the elections, said General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The AIADMK last week announced one candidate, D Anbarasan, fielding its nominee for the Pulakeshinagar reserved constituency. The BJP, which is an ally of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, has fielded Murali from Pulakeshinagar (SC) constituency coming in Bengaluru.