The CM's Breakfast Scheme extended to all students in middle schools in TN

The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme was launched in September last year to provide breakfast to students of classes 1 to 5 studying in government schools. Initially, the scheme is implemented in the academic year 2022-23 for primary school students studying in classes one to five in 1,545 government primary schools in the municipality, municipal village panchayat and hilly areas. Currently, the scheme is to be extended to all students from class one to class five in all types of primary and middle schools in Tamil Nadu from the academic year 2023-24. A circular in this regard has been sent to all District Principal Education Officers.