Stalin questions about the Kodanad case

On April 20, CM Stalin questioned the legislative assembly about what has been done about the Polachi Kodanad case. Furthe CM Stalin accused that the drug consumption was high during the reign of the AIADMK, he assured that TN will become a drug free state under DMK rule. The CM Stalin has ordered Police to monitor financial institutions involved in fraud. Chief Minister Stalin also added that 11 people have been arrested in the Aarudhra case.