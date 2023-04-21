Videos

Special prayers ahead of Ramzan in TN

In view of Ramzan and Tamil New Year holidays, the State Transport Department decided to run special buses from Chennai to meet the crowd-swell. With Tamil New Year on April 14 and Ramzan on April 22, 300 additional special buses are being operated from Chennai, Coimbatore on April 13. These buses will be operated from Villupuram, Salem, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore and Madurai Transport Corporations. The buses will also run from Chennai to other districts considering the possibility of increasing crowd. Transport department officials said: "Regularly 2,100 buses are operated daily by Salem, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Madurai Transport Corporations in view of the ongoing holiday. Plans are on to run 300 buses for Tamil New Year and 200 buses for Ramzan festival.