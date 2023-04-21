Videos

Prince William helps out at Indian restaurant in Birmingham

Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on April 20 by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer. The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people. As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.