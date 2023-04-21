Videos

Goods train derails in Krishnagiri , rail traffic disrupted

A goods train derailed in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu on April 20, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said.The accident happened at Rayakottai in the Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains. Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of the Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.