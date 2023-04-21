Videos

From SRK to Stalin: Famous personalities lost blue tick on Twitter

Twitter on April 20 began removing legacy blue check marks from user profiles, with famous personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Virat Kohli, losing their verified statuses.Twitter announced on April 20, "We are removing legacy verified checkmarks". "To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations," the company said. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users. The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.