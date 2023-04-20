Videos

Min Durai Murugan requested construction of new legislative building

Replying to the debate, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said he also joins other members who sought the construction of a new Assembly building. Minister Duraimurugan urged the CM to take a look at the legislatives of the Andhra and Kerala. Minister Duraimurugan said that there are places like Guindy Race Course which is spread over 7.5 acre on the government to construct the assembly building. He requested the chief minister to construct the new assembly building during this rule not on his next term.