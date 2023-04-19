Videos

Ma Su holds discussion with protesting Nochikuppam fishermen

State health minister Ma Subramanian and Chennai Corporation senior officials on April 18 conducted a discussion with the protesting fishermen opposing the eviction of fish stalls along Loop Road in Nochikuppam. The meeting was attended by the representation of the fishermen, city corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and revenue officials. A senior Corporation official said that the meeting was held to regulate traffic without affecting fishermen's livelihood and a decision is likely to be taken on Wednesday. The fishermen have been protesting for the five consecutive days against the Madras High Court order to evict the fish shops on the Loop Road claiming that it caused traffic congestion. The corporation officials assured a construction of nearby market complex, but the fishermen argued that the best place to sell fish all over the country was along the coast and not elsewhere. Fishermen stated that their livelihood has been affected and urge the government to ensure that permanent solution is provided through legal protection. And they would continue to protest if the case is not withdrawn by the high court.