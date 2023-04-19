Videos

Green flag for new airport at Sabarimala

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on April 13 informed the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) about the site clearance for the airport that would come up close to the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala. The ministry also asked the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd to proceed with preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and to send that along with an application for grant of ‘in-principle’ approval to it for further necessary action. Responding to the development, Modi tweeted, “Great news for tourism and especially spiritual tourism.” Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the groundwork for building a new airport at Sabarimala has started after obtaining the necessary permissions. During the two-month annual pilgrimage season in November-December, lakhs of pilgrims arrive at the shrine from various parts of the country and also abroad.