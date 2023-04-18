Videos

Declare Class 12 exam results after NEET exam, urge govt teachers

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on May 7, the Tamil Nadu government teachers’ association has urged the School Education Department to postpone the date for announcing the board exam results, scheduled on May 5. Requesting the Education Minister to postpone the exam result date for Class 12, the government teachers in a letter stated, “As NEET is scheduled on May 7 and the State government has decided to publish the Class 12 results on May 5, there is a high possibility of results causing psychological distress to the students. Thus affecting their performance in NEET."