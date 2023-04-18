Videos

Case registered against suspended ASP Balveer Singh

Former Ambasamudram assistant superintendent of police Balveer Singh has been booked in connection with the alleged custodial torture at various stations. The Tirunelveli district crime branch booked him under IPC sections 324, 326 and 506 (I) for causing hurt and threatening. Advocate V Maharajan from Netaji Subhash Senai (that broughtthe issue to the public sphere) welcomed the FIR filed against the IPS officer. However, he said that the sections were not strong enough. The former ASP should be booked under Section 307 of the IPC for the attempt to murder, he told the reporters.