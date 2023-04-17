Videos

Rahul Gandhi dares PM to make 2011 caste census data public

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 16 dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed. The Congress leader claimed there are only 7 per cent other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government. This is Gandhi's first rally in Karnataka since he was disqualified from Parliament after being convicted in a defamation case last month. Underlining the need to make the data public, he said if everyone has to become part of the development of the country, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community.