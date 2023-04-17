Videos

Ambasamudram custodial torture: 2nd phase of inquiry begins

Senior IAS officer P Amudha is set to begin the second phase of the investigation on April 17 into the alleged torture of suspects by suspended ASP Balveer Singh. Earlier, Nellai District Collector KP Karthikeyan said in a statement that the second phase of the investigation is to be held April 17 and April 18. In the statement, he said that the victims can lodge a complaint in this matter either in person at the Ambai taluk office on April 17 and April 18 over the phone, WhatsApp or email to the high-level inquiry officer.