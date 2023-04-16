Videos

"Unbelievable, Visionary": US Commerce Secretary Recounts Her Meeting With PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, recounting her recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that India and America would lead the artificial intelligence revolution. Ms Raimondo, who visited India in March, said the best of India was at display during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations. Pictures and video clips of her playing Holi have gone viral on social media and reflect the strong relationship between the US and India. Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at the India House, the commerce secretary fondly remembered her Holi celebrations this year in India. "I was recently in India. I went a day earlier so that I could have the opportunity to participate in Holi. And the defence minister was so gracious to host me with his family," Ms Raimondo said on April 15. She also recounted her meeting with PM Modi, calling him a visionary.