Videos

No foul play in awarding tender to Alstom Transports: CMRL

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has called the allegations made by State BJP president K Annamalai to be false and factually incorrect on Alstom Transports paying bribes to the DMK government for metro rail phase 1 construction in 2010. The CMRL press note stated that allegation of Alstom Transports given undue advantage during the procurement of rolling stock in 2010 was baseless and claimed that the fair process followed, resulted in CMRL saving hundreds of crores to the public exchequer.