Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly election. The 67-year-old leader said late on April 15 here he would also resign from the state assembly. "I am going to tender my resignation as an MLA and I will also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later I will decide the next course of action, whether I have to fight independently or with a party" says Jagadish Shettar. However, Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power in the state, said he would contest the poll for sure.