Maharashtra Bus Accident: 12 people reported dead

In an unfortunate incident, 12 people died after a private bus fell into a gorge in Raigad's Khopoli area on April 15 morning. According to the police, the bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. There were around 40 passengers in the bus. Upon receiving the information, the police and other personnel reached the spot to carry out the rescue operations.