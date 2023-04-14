Videos

Modi participates in Tamil new year celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 took part in the Tamil Nadu new year celebrations at the residence of Minister of State L Murugan in New Delhi. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, stressing the uniqueness of Tamil people and culture the Prime Minister professed his attraction and emotional attachment towards the Tamil culture. "The ancient Tamil culture and tradition of taking new energy from Puthandu every year is truly amazing. This makes Tamil Nadu and Tamil people very special. The Prime Minister stated that Tamil is the world's oldest language and every Indian is proud of this. "Tamil literature is also widely respected. The Tamil film industry has given some of the most iconic works to us," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister stressed the need to promote Tamil art forms among the youth and showcase them across the world. He also expressed deep satisfaction with the success of the recent Kashi Tamil Sangamam.