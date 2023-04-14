Videos

Chennai police constable alleges negligence by doctors at Govt hospital

Head Constable Kothandapani with the city police created a flutter outside the Secretariat on Thursday after he, in uniform, attempted a sit-in protest. Kothandapani was allegedly prevented from filing a complaint against doctors and medical staff of the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, citing their negligence for his daughter going into coma and subsequently developing other complications. The constable said that he has been running from pillar to post for over a year to get a case registered against the doctors, but there has been no progress. “Not even a CSR (community service register) was issued to me,” he stated. Kothandapani, who is attached to the Otteri Police station, had come to the Secretariat around 9.45 am to file a complaint with the Chief Secretary when he was allegedly denied entry after which he explained his plight to the media persons there. “My 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with kidney ailments when she was 3. After treatment and discharge, I’ve been giving her medicines prescribed by ICH doctors for the past 5 years. Two years ago, she developed rashes on her foot. So, I took her to ICH, twice in October 2021. Doctors there shifted her to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” he stated. The constable alleged that because of wrong diagnosis and medicines given by ICH doctors, his daughter’s feet was burned. Without parents’ permission, she was administered dialysis after which she developed seizures and went into a coma. “I want the CB-CID to investigate the injustice meted out to my daughter. Action should be initiated against the doctors for their medical negligence,” Kothandapani told media persons.