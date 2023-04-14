Videos

Annamalai provides invoice for his watch

Releasing the corruption list of DMK leaders in Chennai, BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has broken silence on his watch by providing the invoice. Annamalai was seen wearing a badge with a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar. Before screening the video, Annamalai came clean on the purchase of his "Rafale" watch which was the major issue that the DMK leaders used to pin the former top cop down. He said the watch was owned by Cheralanathan Ramakrishnan based in Coimbatore, and he brought it for Rs 3 lakhs on May 27, 2021. He displayed a paper, purportedly an invoice, as a proof of his purchase. Subsequently, the "DMK Files" video was released to whistles and claps of BJP functionaries. The first part dealt with the "irregularities" and "inconsistencies" in the assets and properties of DMK leaders: Jagatratchagan, EV Velu, KN Nehru, Kanimozhi, Kalanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kalanithi Veerasamy, Duraimurugan, Kathir Anand, Arcot Veersamy and K. Ponmudy. The video also contains details of assets of the kin of these leaders.