Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi on April 13, leading to speculation of a major coming together of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the national election next year. "Nitish ji has taken a good initiative of gathering all opposition parties under one roof. We are on board with this and like the way it is adding up," Mr Kejriwal told reporters after meeting Mr Kumar .Mr Kejriwal's meeting comes hours after Mr Kumar and Mr Yadav held talks with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.