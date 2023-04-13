Videos

Annamalai to publish graft list of DMK at 10:15 am tomorrow

On April 13, Tamil Nadu BJP unit President K Annamalai took to Twitter and announced that he will release the corruptions committed by the DMK ministers on April 14. He released the ten-second video shows the pictures of late DMK President Karunanidhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Durga Stalin, Kanimozhi MP, Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai, latter's husband Sabareesan, MK Alagiri, Dhayanidhi Alagiri, and the Maran brothers. Earlier on Mar 8 at Madurai airport today, Annamalai announced that the corruption made by DMK Ministers will be released on April 14 in an official website.