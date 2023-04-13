Videos

AIIMS Delhi making it compulsory for hospital staff to wear face masks

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi issued an advisory making it compulsory for all hospital staff to wear face masks inside the hospital premises. The fresh advisory comes as the country tries all possible measures to to prevent a fresh outbreak of the disease. "Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the advisory.