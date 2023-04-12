Videos

Zelensky writes to PM Modi, seeks humanitarian aid

Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the external affairs ministry said.Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the external affairs ministry said on April 12. The request, in a letter by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the foreign ministry said. Both the ministers, Dzhaparova and Lekhi exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.India has assured of providing enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Following their meeting, Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to reiterate what Modi said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that "Today's era is not of war."