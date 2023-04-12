Videos

Kallakurichi Collector asked his Dawali to take shoes

Kallakurichi District Collector Shravan Kumar Jadawat asked Dawali to take his shoe in front of the public. After that, an incident took place where Dawali took his shoe with his hand. Collector Shravan Kumar Jadawat has been strongly protested after the release of the related video. Shravan Kumar Jadawat is the Collector of Kallakurichi District. Kallakurichi district is home to the famous Koovagam Koothandavar temple. This temple is located near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district. Chitrai festival is very popular here every year. Transgender people from many parts of Tamil Nadu visit this temple to worship. Accordingly, this year’s painting festival is going to start on 18th. The progress for this is going on vigorously. In this situation, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadawat reviewed the progress. He was accompanied by other officers including SP Mohanraj. Then Shravan Kumar Jadawat got ready to enter the Koothandavar temple. Then he took off his shoe outside the temple. On this occasion he beckoned his assistant Dawali (Dabedar) and asked him to carry his shoe.