Videos

CSK VS RR: Metro to run at 5 to 15 mins frequency from Govt Estate

Following a cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) scheduled today evening at 7:30pm, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to run trains at 5 to 15 minutes frequency from the Government Estate Metro station, post the match. The press note stated, "For the convenience of cricket fans, the CMRL has made arrangements to run trains at 5 to 15 minutes frequency from Government Estate Metro Station after IPL match is over. The last train will leave government estate station at 1 am."
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in