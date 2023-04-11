Videos

TN's online gambling ban law published in Govt Gazette

A day after Tamil Nadu government's Bill on banning online gambling received Governor's nod, the legislation has been published in the Government Gazette. In addition to this legislation, a panel to regulate online gaming would be set up. The panel's chief would be someone who has retired from a post not lesser than Chief Secretary. The members would consist of retired IGs with tech expertise. The panel will also act as a grievance redressal body. Some of the seminal features of this committee are: the panel's decisions are final giving no room for legal recourse; it could impose a sentence of 3 months, or Rs 5000 penalty or both, stated the gazette. The Bill was once again passed in the Legislative Assembly after being sent back from the Governor. Since Governors are bound to act according to the guidance of the Assembly, they are necessitated to approve the Bills passed in the House when it is forwarded for the second time.