Rajini appreciates Sasikumar's Ayothi
Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share his review of Sasikumar's Ayothi. He congratulated Sasikumar and director Manthira Moorthy for the film. On April 11, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter page to show praise on Ayothi team , "Ayothi...my friend Sasikumar has scored a hit after a long time with a socially-responsible film. R Manthira Moorthy has proved himself as a brilliant filmmaker in his first film. My congraulations and appreciation to producers."
