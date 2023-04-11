Videos
Rahane to return for the final of the World Test Championship
Ajinkya Rahane, is about to return to Team India after a long time. According to a PTI report, Ajinkya Rahane may return to the Indian team once again. Rahane is likely to return to the 15-member squad for the final of the World Test Championship, to be held in London from June 7 this year. After the injury of Shreyas Iyer, the possibility of Ajinkya Rahane’s return to the team has also increased.
