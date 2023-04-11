Videos

New integrated terminal at airport to be operational in a few weeks

The newly integrated terminal of the Chennai airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on April 8 would become operational within the next few weeks. Soon after the new terminal opens for the public, Immigration and Security Check counters would be increased from 54 to 108 and 34 to 80 respectively. This is expected to reduce long queues of passengers waiting to complete their immigration and security checks. The latest technology on the Inline Baggage system would be used for clearing the screening process quickly. Passengers can watch them through the LED display from the waiting area. The cleared baggage will be sent to the flights directly. If it has problems, they’d be put on hold. Airport officials said that this system will give accurate results, as prohibited items will be identified easily. “This would make it impossible to smuggle drugs in the baggage,” they claimed. The Chennai airport construction work began in September 2018 in 2.36 lakh square metres at an estimate of Rs 2,400 crore. It was planned to be completed in two phases. The construction of the 2nd phase will be completed within the next two years.