Errors in Class 10 English paper, request sent to DGE seeking 3 marks

The students, who appeared for the Class 10 board exam for English, complained that there were errors in the question paper. In the question paper, question number 4, 5, and 6 were found to be inconsistent as per students. As per the paper, 3 questions were asked to answer the synonyms and 3 on antonyms. But the question paper had 6 questions asking synonyms. The State Graduate Teachers' Federation had requested the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) to award 3 marks to the students due to the errors in the question paper. The DGE has clarified that this request will be considered. For the exam, a total of 9,76,789 candidates had applied, including 9,22,725 students in Tamil Nadu, 15,566 in Puducherry, and 37,798 as private candidates. Earlier, the DGE clarified that 5 marks will be awarded to those who attempted particular questions in the Class 12 mathematics paper.