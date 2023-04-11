Videos

Application for free education up to Class 8 in private schools begins from Apr 20

It has been announced that students can apply for free education up to class 8 in private schools from 20th April. Under the Free and Compulsory Education Act, 25 percent of the total seats in private schools run by non-minorities should be reserved for the poor and economically weaker sections. Online registration for admission will start on 20th April. Out of 12 thousand private schools in Tamil Nadu, 1 lakh 50 thousand seats come under this Act.