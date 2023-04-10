Videos

Stalin to adopt resolution against TN Guv Ravi today?

As tensions between State government and Raj Bhavan grips, Chief Minister MK Stalin will move a separate resolution against Governor RN Ravi at the State Assembly on April 10 (Monday). The State government will adopt a separate resolution urging the Union Government and the President to provide appropriate advice to the Governor of Tamil Nadu. The resolution stated that the Governor should be advised to immediately approve the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Union government and the President should set a deadline for approval by the Governor, and the comments made by the Governor in the public space are not suitable for the State administration. It seems that this resolution will be put up for discussion by the MLAs and then be adopted.