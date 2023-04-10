Videos

"Guv not ready to be a friend" CM moves resolution against Ravi

In the Resolution, the Stalin government urged the central government and the President to prescribe a specific time limit to the respective Governors to give assent to the Bills passed by the Legislatures, which are the voice of the people of the State. "In order to establish the power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and refrain Governor from continuing to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of this Legislative Assembly, this legislative House unanimously insists that the Union Government and the President should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the Governor to assent to the Bills passed by this Assembly within a specific period," it added.