Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj team up once again after 'Karnan'

Zee Studios and Wunderbar Films, officially announce their new project that marks the second collaboration of actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who together have enthralled audiences with their magnum opus film ‘Karnan’. Marking the second anniversary of this critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movie, Zee Studios South and Wunderbar Films are elated to announce this new project. This yet-to-be-titled project will be one of the highest-budget movies in the career of actor Dhanush made on a larger canvas. Yet another intriguing attraction about the film is that it marks the comeback of Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films into movie production. This film, jointly produced by ZEE Studios and Wunderbar Films will feature eminent actors from various regional film industries and top-league technicians, announcements of which will follow shortly.