TN BJP thanks Centre for removing TN from coal blocks auction list

With the Centre removing Tamil Nadu's delta regions from the coal blocks auctioning, state BJP chief K Annamalai on April 8 thanked the former for doing so on the 'request' of the party's state unit. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who also holds the Coal and Mines portfolio had tweeted that the decision to exclude Tamil Nadu from the auctioning ambit was taken in the interest of the people of the state after Annamalai had flagged the matter with him.A row had erupted over the inclusion of the state's fertile Cauvery delta regions for the coal block auctioning, with Chief Minister M K Stalin asserting in the state Assembly that his government will never allow coal mining in the delta region. "We thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl & Hon Minister Thiru @JoshiPralhad avl for considering our request and removing the coal blocks in TN's Delta region from the coal auction list," Annamalai said in a tweet. PM Modi places importance on farmers' welfare and stands with them, he added. He had earlier taken up the matter with Joshi.