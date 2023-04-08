Videos

SC residents 'denied entry' to temple in Villupuram

In Villupuram district, Melpadi village, Draupathi Amman temple festival was held on April 7. During the festival, people belonging to Scheduled Caste community staged a road blockade, claiming that they were being attacked while entered into the temple. It is said that the family belonging to the Scheduled Caste attacked when they entered the temple to worship. Enraged by this, people went on strike on the Kumbakonam-Chennai National Highway. Due to the picketing, the traffic was affected for about 2 hours, and the officials engaged in negotiations with the protestors.