PM Modi’s visit: Traffic to be diverted at several places in Chennai

Following the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traffic on the GST Road between Pallavaram-Guindy is blocked till today night. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai today afternoon for the inauguration of the Chennai airport's new integrated terminal and the flag of the Vande Bharath Express. The Prime Minister is also supposed to attend a few events in Mylapore and leave Chennai at 7.45 pm. Following the Prime Minister, visit the traffic would be blocked completely on the GST road from Pallavaram to Guindy from 1 pm to 9 pm and all the vehicles will be diverted to Velachery via 200 feet radial road or OMR in Thoraipakkam.