Plastic ban cannot be fully implemented: TN govt

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition in the Chennai High Court seeking permission to amend the ban on plastic.The Tamil Nadu government has said that it is not possible to implement the ban on a full scale as there are no other substitutes for plastic. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition in the Chennai High Court seeking permission to modify the ban on plastic. The Tamil Nadu government has said that as products like milk and oil are sold in plastic package, it is necessary to change it. The government has announced that it is planning to modify the ordinance issued in 2020 as it is not possible to fully implement it. Also, the government has informed that a complete ban on plastic products will affect local industries and employment. The cases seeking review of the ban on plastic products have been adjourned to June 5.