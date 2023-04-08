Videos
Modi inaugurates Several projects in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Chennai as part of his two-day trip to southern states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and boll-pound Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Airport, Highway and Railway projects worth over Rs 5,200 crores at the public programme held at Alstom Cricket grounds at suburban Pallavaram on April 8 evening.
