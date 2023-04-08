Videos
Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train
Tamil Nadu has got its second Vande Bharat train after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central railway station around 4.20pm on April 8. Modi interacted with students from IIT-Madras who are working on a 5G project. He also interacted with students from different schools, who had won a poetry contest and were thus qualified to travel on the Vande Bharat train. The train was on platform 10. Modi met the loco pilots of the train. Governor R N Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin accompanied him. The PM flagged off the train amidst chants of 'Modi' 'Modi' BY supporters seated in enclosures on platform nine.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android