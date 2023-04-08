Videos

Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train

Tamil Nadu has got its second Vande Bharat train after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central railway station around 4.20pm on April 8. Modi interacted with students from IIT-Madras who are working on a 5G project. He also interacted with students from different schools, who had won a poetry contest and were thus qualified to travel on the Vande Bharat train. The train was on platform 10. Modi met the loco pilots of the train. Governor R N Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin accompanied him. The PM flagged off the train amidst chants of 'Modi' 'Modi' BY supporters seated in enclosures on platform nine.