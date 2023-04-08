Videos

India registers 6155 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

The country registered 6,155 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a small increase from April 7 tally of 6,050 cases, according to a bulletin issued by the Union health ministry on April 8. Covid infections across the country have increased in recent days, with daily fresh infections reaching 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6, and 6,050 on April 7. As of Saturday, the total number of active cases was 31,194, with a daily positive rate of 5.63 percent, according to the Health Ministry. The aggregate count stood at 4,41,89,111 after 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin, with the overall recovery rate standing at 98.74 percent. As of April 8, a total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precautionary doses) have been delivered as part of the statewide immunization effort, with 1,963 doses administered in the previous 24 hours.