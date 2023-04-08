Videos

Ex-Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined the BJP on April 7. This came a few weeks after he left the Congress by sending a one-line resignation letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. His joining ceremony was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi where party leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi inducted him into the party.Giving a speech at the ceremony, Kiran Kumar said he had never imagined that he would leave the Congress party. He took a veiled jibe at the Congress high command and said, "There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listen to anyone's advice'."