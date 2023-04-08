Videos

Chennai’s new integrated airport terminal

The interior of the new integrated terminal, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on April 8 at the Chennai airport, is a sight to behold. Paintings that depict the culture of the country are painted on the walls. The new building, spanning over an area of 1,36,295 sqm, will increase the passenger handling capacity of airport to 30 million passengers per year. The state-of-the-art terminal boasts unique design reflecting local art and culture, has world-class amenities for passengers.