Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party

On the 16th day of the holy month of Ramadan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, after a gap of a few years, organised an iftar party at his residence in Patna on April 8. The party was hosted at the chief minister’s official residence 1, Anne Marg, Patna, and was attended by a large number of religious leaders from the Muslim community, ministers and party leaders. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was among the prominent guest at the event. The event this time has gained more importance as the grand alliance (GA) leaders seemingly are trying to reach out to minorities in the backdrop of the recent communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in the state and keeping political equations in mind ahead of the next year parliamentary polls, insiders in the GA said.