Ahead of PM's visit, 'Get out Ravi' posters seen in Chennai

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai on April 8 to launch a series of new projects, posters with hashtags 'Get out Ravi' and 'Dictator Ravi' were seen at various places in the city. This came days after the Governor said that withholding the Bill means it is dead. Ravi, however, also admitted that when the Bill is re-adopted by the assembly he must give his assent to it. Condemning the same, DMK-led secular progressive alliance has announced a protest on April 12 in front of Raj Bhavan.