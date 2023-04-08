Videos

Actor Sathyaraj inaugurated photo exhibition of the CM in Coimbatore

A photo exhibition of the Chief Minister, Our Chief Minister, Our Pride, held at the VOC ground in Coimbatore till the 14th. It was inaugurated by actor Sathyaraj Apil 7. Minister Senthil Balaji, Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Pollachi Member of Parliament Shanmugasundaram and many DMK members participated in the event. In this photo exhibition, biography photos of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, party-related photos, political events, and photos of projects announced by the Chief Minister are displayed. Also there is a photograph of M.K.Stalin with MGR. The exhibition will be held from 7th to 14th. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the exhibition, Sathyaraj mentioned that CM Stalin's hardships have been recorded by the DMK. Actor Sathyaraj said that all the people of Coimbatore should come and see this photo exhibition, only then they can understand the rationale of the Dravidian model ideology.